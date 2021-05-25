Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a dangerous wind warning for parts of Victoria.
News

‘Dangerous’ winds to lash Victoria

by and Ellen Ransley
25th May 2021 7:40 AM | Updated: 8:57 AM

Wild weather is predicted to lash Victoria on Tuesday as residents brace for damaging winds ahead of a strong cold front expected to sweep the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning winds averaging 60 to 70km/h, with peak gusts of up to 100km/h are expected to hit Central, South West and parts of East Gippsland, North Central, North East and West, and South Gippsland forecast districts during Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

The damaging winds are likely to extend on Tuesday afternoon to the eastern ranges, where the bureau warns gales could reach up to 110 km/h above 1200m.

A follow-up trough will reach the southwest and Bass coasts during Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

“Strong west to north-westerly winds averaging 30 to 50km/h are likely to develop over the southwest coast Tuesday night, with peak gusts around 90km/h, mostly associated with showers or thunderstorms, extending to the Bass Coast early on Wednesday morning,” the bureau said.

Damaging winds are forecast for parts of Victoria on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a cold snap later this week. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty
The State Emergency Service said people should avoid driving if possible, and if conditions did become dangerous, motorists should pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater.

Loose items, including outdoor settings and trampolines, should be safely secured, and vehicles should be moved away from trees.

A cold front will move through the state from Wednesday, with a very high chance of showers for Melbourne and the mercury unlikely to get higher than 15C.

It could be the coldest start to a day for the year for Melburnians on Sunday, with a minimum of 4C forecast.

Originally published as ‘Dangerous’ winds to lash Victoria

