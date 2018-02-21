Menu
Dangerous: Vandals smash bus shelter outside busy school

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Feb 2018 10:09 AM | Updated: 2:51 PM

BROKEN glass was scattered across a footpath outside the Bellbird Park State Secondary College after vandals smashed a bus shelter.

An Ipswich City Council crew has been dispatched to the Jones Rd site this morning to clean the shattered glass.

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully slammed the conduct of the offenders and called for them to be punished.

"If these vandals are caught, the courts will tap them on the wrist with a feather and send them on their way," he said.

"They need to be seriously punished for their wanton vandalism which is costing ratepayers a small fortune to repair."

 

Cr Tully said a reward was offered on the conviction of the person responsible for creating the dangerous situation.

Anyone with information should call the council on 3810 6666 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

