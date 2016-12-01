Dangerous thunderstorm warning in place for Ipswich

PARTS of Ipswich are bracing for a very dangerous thunderstorm with large hailstones, destructive winds, heavy rainfall and flash flooding expected to hit by 4.30pm this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns thunderstorms are moving towards the north to northeast and are forecast to affect parts of Ipswich including Laidley, Gatton and Marburg.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warn people to move cars under cover, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter and not to drive through floodwaters.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.