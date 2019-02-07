Dangerous surf on way for Coast

The Bureau of Meteorology maps which show a tropical low forming off the Queensland coast this weekend. Forecasters say there was only a 10 per cent chance of it developing into a cyclone because of unfavourable upper level conditions. However it is expected to generate dangerous surf conditions into early next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology maps which show a tropical low forming off the Queensland coast this weekend. Forecasters say there was only a 10 per cent chance of it developing into a cyclone because of unfavourable upper level conditions. However it is expected to generate dangerous surf conditions into early next week.

DANGEROUS surf conditions are expected to develop on the Sunshine Coast late in the weekend due to a tropical low from the North Queensland monsoonal trough moving into the Coral Sea from tonight.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie said there was only a 10 per cent chance of the system developing into a cyclone and she did not expect it to do so.

However the combination of the tropical low in the Coral Sea off Queensland and cyclone activity further east in the Pacific would still push straight and powerful easterly swell onto the coast.

Maximum wave heights recorded at the Mooloolaba Wave Buoy off Yaroomba have pushed to 4.5m while the significant wave height had also climbed above two metres.

Ms Pattie said the Sunshine Coast would see a continuation of showery conditions in the mornings with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

A series of tiny, upper-level troughs were enhancing that rain activity on top of an upper level trough moving in from the south west.

She said all the action from the Coral Sea low would occur offshore.

Meanwhile the severe weather forecast for North Queensland has finally been lifted.

However Ms Pattie warned that with the catchment saturated it would only take falls of 20-30mm to get river levels rising again bringing more flooding.

Expect a 29C maximum on the Sunshine Coast today with rain having already fallen overnight and this morning.

Falls to 20mm have been recorded at Maleny for the past 24 hours with similar amounts elsewhere in the hinterland while on the coast totals were lower from one to 12 millimetres.

Winds would be east, south-east at 15-25km/h.

Friday would be a cooler 27C with the chance of a thunderstorm and a continuation of 15-25km/h east, south-easterlies.

Saturday would climb back to a 30C temperature peak on a day where light winds would give some relief from persistent east, south-easterlies.

It won't last with south easterlies to return Sunday at 15-25km/h with the maximum temperature to hit 31C on another partly-cloudy day with a medium chance of showers.