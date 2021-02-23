Dangerous road safety behaviour putting students at risk

A concerned grandmother is calling on parents and caregivers to start using these designated crossings near Brassall State School. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

A CONCERNED grandmother believes it is only a matter of time before a child will be seriously injured while jaywalking near Brassall State School.

Michelle Parratt of North Ipswich said she witnessed countless adults escort schoolchildren through peak-hour traffic across Pine Mountain Rd – metres from a designated crossing.

Fencing was installed at the road in recent years to help alleviate the issue after parents called for improvements to the road.

Ms Parratt’s frustrations even prompted a post to social media last week, pleading with residents to think twice about jaywalking.

She said it ”made her sick” to see parents and caregivers not use designated crossings and encourage poor road safety behaviours in younger generations.

“I’ve been driving my grandchildren to and from school for about two years now as my own children work in the morning and afternoons,” she said.

“Every time I come up near where fencing has been erected, I see parents every morning, three or four loads, walking across the median or walking on the road.

“They either walk the children across [the road] and then walk back over, or stand there and tell the kids to run when there’s no cars.”

She said parents needed to accept responsibility for the lessons they were teaching children.

“I just shake my head; the fencing was erected there because children have been hit by vehicles before,” Ms Parratt said.

“It just makes me think, if one of their children gets hit by a car, they could very likely be dead, the parents will be traumatised as will the driver.”

The only time parents reportedly avoided jaywalking was if police were patrolling the area.

“They’re teaching their children bad habits that they will take with them as they grow up,” she said.

“(The children) are going to think it’s okay to do because their parents are allowing them to.”

Ms Parratt said she planned to approach Brassall State School officials in coming weeks to discuss solutions to the issue.

Karana Downs Station Officer in Charge senior sergeant Lee Fortune confirmed on Tuesday that he was not aware of such concerns being raised to police.

‘Road safety is an important issue and I encourage the community to report any issues so that we are aware and can respond,” he said.

