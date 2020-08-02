‘Dangerous’ Knights looking to build on impressive depth

Ipswich Knights midfielder Mitch Herrmann scored a goal and played a key role in the team’s latest midfield domination. Picture: Cordell Richardson

THE Ipswich Knights head to the Sunshine Coast midweek missing some key players but buzzing again after a terrific Football Queensland Premier League (FQPL) performance.

In their first match back after the COVID-19 shutdown, the Knights comfortably overcame Holland Park 3-1 in Saturday night's away clash.

With a near full strength side, the Knights secured their third win from five matches highlighting what they can achieve.

"We are a dangerous team,'' head coach Andy Ogden said, praising the effort across the field.

"Our middle three - Joshie Wilson, Mitchie Herrmann and Sho (Otsuka) - are playing really well at the moment.

"Our front three (Nick Edwards, Lachlan Munn and Michael Morrow) are really dynamic and that includes the two I put on in the second half - Elliot White and Lucky Joe. They are both really good players.''

Ogden was delighted to see White and Joe make an impact off the bench while resting Morrow and captain Jack Cabassi.

"What we did really well which pleased me was we managed the game,'' Ogden said.

Ipswich Knights Japanese recruit Sho Otsuka.

With good options being fresh from the break, the Knights went 1-0 up through a classy goal by midfielder Otsuka.

That was extended to a two-goal buffer when Herrmann pushed through from halfway and scored another impressive goal.

Holland Park pegged one back before the halftime break after securing a penalty.

However, that minor comeback was short-lived as Morrow capitalised on the freedom given to him by Ogden to dash through and slot an angled left-foot goal.

The victory keeps the Knights in the top four zone preparing to tackle Sunshine Coast in Wednesday night's catch-up match at Kawana.

Ogden will be without key strikers Lachlan Munn (unavailable) and Nick Edwards (serious ankle injury).

However, Ogden was buoyed by the club's latest results across the grades.

The Knights under-20s won 3-0 after a terrific performance by the under-18 side.

With eight regulars unavailable due to school commitments, the Knights 18s brought up five under-16 players and still beat Holland Park 5-0.

After the midweek game, the Knights top side returns home to play Rochedale next Sunday afternoon.

While the Knights are looking to surge ahead, Western Pride were left with plenty of work to do after consecutive FQPL defeats.

Pride lost Friday night's match 4-0 to Wynnum after going down 2-1 to Holland Park from some late goals in their catch-up game.

After a tough week, Pride can refocus for their next game against Southside Eagles, away on Saturday night.

Western Pride footballer Nielen Brown is closing on a major milestone for the club. Picture: Rob Williams

A positive for Pride was having senior player Nielen Brown play his 87th league game for the club on Friday night.

Brown moved into equal second place with Mitch Bird, chasing Joe Duckworth who has played the most games with 94.

FQPL: Ipswich Knights 3 (Sho Otsuka, Mitch Herrmann, Michael Morrow) def Holland Park 1; Wynnum def Western Pride 4-0.