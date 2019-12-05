Dangerous highway hotspot has speed limit reduced

SPEED DROPPED: The speed limit along the Warrego Highway near the Niemeyer Road intersection in Hatton Vale has been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h.

MOTORISTS waiting to see the speed limit be reduced on a busy Warrego Highway intersection can put it out of their mind.

On both directions on the highway near Niemeyer Road, Hatton Vale, the speed limit has been lowered from 100km/h to 80km/h, as of yesterday.

The change came in response to community calls for a lower limit at the busy Niemeyer Road and Warrego Highway intersection.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said in a statement the area had undergone a review.

“This is a busy intersection and we want to ensure the speed limit provides a safe environment for all road users,” Mr Bailey said.

“A review of the speed limit conducted by TMR, the Queensland Police Service and council recommended the 80km/h zone.”

The change came more than a month after “phantom” signs appeared in the area, stating the speed limit was changed to 80km/h, before being quickly removed.

Jen Mitchell regularly drives to the airport from Regency Downs.

While the Niemeyer Road intersection is the most convenient way onto the highway, Ms Mitchell avoids the intersection during peak hour.

“I head to the airport every two weeks to pick up my husband and at peak times, I avoid the intersection like the plague,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Some afternoons, you would be there for 10 minutes waiting for a break in traffic.”

She said the change in speed had yet to influence drivers’ speeds.

“Last night it was about 9.45pm and I still sat there for ages waiting for a large enough gap between trucks and cars,” she said.

“If the cars and trucks were doing 80km/h, I would have been able to pull out many times but they were coming so fast still that you could not pull out safely.”