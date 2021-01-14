Menu
A man who recently was given bail is now charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing the death of his friend who fell from the driver’s car bonnet.
Crime

Dangerous driving causing death charge after friend dies

by Kay Dibben
14th Jan 2021 6:42 PM
A MAN has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, after his friend, who was seriously injured when he fell off a moving car, died on Wednesday night.

Narada Jade Cutajar, 34, had previously been granted bail, after being charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm on the night of January 2.

He was returned to custody after the death of the other man, 34, on Wednesday.

"The victim unfortunately passed away,'' Cutajar's barrister Martin Longhurst told Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Cutajar will remain in custody as Mr Longhurst said there would be no bail application.

The fatal incident occurred in a carpark on Merivale St, South Brisbane on January 2, when the victim allegedly fell off the bonnet of Cutajar's car, the court previously heard.

Narada Jade Cutajar.
During the bail application on January 7, Magistrate Michael Quinn said the circumstances were unusual, as the "complainant is a good friend of the defendant''.

Cutajar's Legal Aid lawyer at the time, Elliot Boddice, told the court Cutajar accepted that he was the driver of the car that the other man fell from.

"That person was one of his closest friends … It's hard to think of a greater deterrent than nearly killing your best friend,'' Mr Boddice said, before the victim died.

According to court documents, Cutajar also has been charged with supplying cocaine and other drug offences and failing to provide the passcode for his phone to police.

Police had opposed bail, but at the time it was allowed, with a number of conditions.

The case has now been adjourned until February 1, when Cutajar will appear via video link.

 

 

 

 

 

