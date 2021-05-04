Dangerous driver mounted McDonald’s fence to escape cops

The man was attempting to escape police when he drove down the hill at Gympie Mcdonald's towards the highway and tried to drive over the fence. Picture: File photo

The man was attempting to escape police when he drove down the hill at Gympie Mcdonald's towards the highway and tried to drive over the fence. Picture: File photo

In a late night attempt to escape from the police, a 27-year-old repeat offender sped through the McDonald’s drive-through in Gympie, narrowly missing police officers and mounting a fence along the Bruce Highway.

Wade Stanley Knox, 27, pleaded guilty to the dangerous operation of a vehicle at McDonald’s on February 28,2021, as well as 14 other charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Man airlifted with injuries after beach motorbike crash



Some of the other charges Knox pleaded guilty to included two of possessing dangerous drugs, four counts of unlicensed driving, three stealing offences and failing to dispose of a needle.

It was at 10:20pm that night when Knox was approached by police on foot at the Gympie McDonald’s drive-through.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler told the court Knox was told to turn his car off and get out.

‘Bloodied fists and a bloodied lump of wood’



“You drove quickly through the drive-through, narrowly missing police,” Mr Fowler said.

“In an attempt to escape, you swerved to your left into a hedge and drove through and down a drop towards the Bruce Highway.”

Mr Fowler said Knox’s vehicle then became stuck on the fence and was hanging over the top on to the highway.

Crime scene investigation after fire destroys Gympie home



“You were a danger to yourself and a danger to other people around you in an area where there is expected to be people there no matter what the time of day or night.”

Knox has already served 85 days in pre-sentence custody and will remain behind bars until July 26, 2021, when he will be released on parole.

Knox was banned from driving for 13 months. Convictions were recorded.

CLICK HERE TO RETURN TO THE GYMPIE TIMES LANDING PAGE

Originally published as Dangerous driver mounted McDonald’s fence to escape cops