Dangerous driver back on the streets next week

AFTER 109 days held in custody, convicted dangerous driver Anthony Puime will be released on parole this month.

His latest offences added to 14 pages of criminal history placed before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Appearing in court this week Puime, 41, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on Redbank Plains Rd at Swanbank on January 13; driving when unlicensed (SPER suspended); unlawful use of a motor vehicle; assaulting a male at North Ipswich on December 12, 2018; receiving tainted property; and failing to safely dispose of three needles and a syringe at Booval on January 13.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said Puime was "courting disaster".

In the dangerous driving incident, Puime continued to evade police despite having three tyres deflated by police stingers.

The court heard he was finally forced to stop after being boxed in by police vehicles.

The victim of the assault was a loss-prevention officer at Target, Riverlink.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Puime had drug issues troubling him for some time that had flared at the time of his offences.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said Puime's criminal history included a nine-month jail term in 2017 for unlawful use of a stolen car.

Mr Cridland sentenced Puime to 12 months jail for the dangerous driving, and nine months jail for the assault, receiving, and unlawful use offences.

His licence disqualified two years.

With 109 days already spent in jail Puime will be released to parole on May 13.