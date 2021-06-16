‘Dangerous’ conditions as fog blankets city
Brisbane motorists have been warned to take care on the roads on Wednesday morning, as a blanket of thick fog smothered the city.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning just before 6am, saying reduced visibility in fog “will make road conditions dangerous” during the morning.
The fog is covering much of the eastern Queensland coastal fringe.
⚠️ #RoadWeatherAlert issued for #Brisbane. #Fog will reduce visibility and make driving conditions dangerous this morning. Check https://t.co/FBmpsInT9o for details. @TMRQld@RACQOfficial#QLDWeatherpic.twitter.com/yFJOF1vBTM— Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) June 15, 2021
Brisbane city tucked in right by a thick blanket of fog. Can see fog all! #bnefogpic.twitter.com/2WtklABS6L— Dave Andrews 🎥 🚁 📺 📻 (@chopperdaveqld) June 15, 2021
Queensland Police said they had already seen “a few” traffic incidents and impacts as a result.
“Please drive to conditions,” the service said.
Crashes across the southeast include multiple incidents on the Bruce Hwy north of Brisbane, a single-vehicle crash at Indooroopilly on Moggill Rd, and a single-vehicle crash into a tree at Cedar Creek.
What a difference a day can make... Fog as thick as pea soup on the Brisbane River this morning. pic.twitter.com/bqli4GjgIQ— :D (@Tucker_daughter) June 15, 2021
Heavy fog around the Brisbane area making to Wednesday morning hump day commute a little more challenging. Use a little extra caution today. #bnetrafficpic.twitter.com/UDlsZtbtox— QLDTrafficMetro (@QLDTrafficMetro) June 15, 2021
Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the fog would dissipate shortly after sunrise.
“When there’s fog about, that’s a sign there’s clear skies, and at the moment around Brisbane that’s being fulfilled,” she told NCA NewsWire.
“There is a chance of cloud cover increasing later in the day, and possibly a late shower in the afternoon.”
Brisbane is expected to reach 24C on Wednesday.
Originally published as ‘Dangerous’ conditions as fog blankets city