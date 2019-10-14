Menu
A satellite image of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, which hit the Queensland coast in March, 2017.
Weather

‘Dangerous cocktail’ of extreme weather looming

14th Oct 2019 11:13 AM
FEWER cyclones are likely to hit Queensland this summer but a "dangerous cocktail" of hot and dry weather will bring more extreme bushfires.

Bureau of Meteorology State Manager Bruce Gunn says fires remain the main concern for the rest of 2019.

The wet weather isn't tipped to arrive until late summer and much of the state might not get the much-needed rain to turn tinder-dry paddocks green again.

"The rainfall outlook is for well below normal chances of above average rainfall," he said on Monday.

"So combined with the warmer than average temperatures and the increased chance of heatwaves, on top of the last few years of rainfall deficit, it's a pretty dangerous cocktail for fire danger conditions for the rest of the year.

"Continued vigilance is going to be necessary."

Mr Gunn said the cyclone risk for this season is "slightly below average", and that it was still far too early to make any predictions about when and where they might cross the coastline.

However he warned there was no place for complacency.

"Parts of Queensland will undoubtedly experience major flooding or a tropical cyclone before the end of the 2019-2020 season," he said.

"But it only takes one event to make a significant impact on people's lives, and you need to be prepared ahead of that eventuality."

The Queensland government on Monday launched its Get Ready Week, to give residents information on how to prepare for storm season.

