Dangerous chemical scare at police station

POLICE have called for the assistance of firefighters after officers seized four cylinders of a potentially dangerous gas from a local park.

A woman walking in Johnson Park, Rosewood, this morning noticed the stainless steel bottles of butylamine gas and contacted police.

Police took the bottles back to Rosewood station, later contacting firefighters when they realised the chemical in the bottles was potentially harmful.

Inspector Keith McDonald says the gas has a low flash point and is dangerous if inhaled, however there was no immediate threat.

Chemical specialists from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service have been called to safely dispose of the gas bottles.