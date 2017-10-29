Dancing their way into our hearts

CULTURAL OUTLET: S-Troupe performers in their latest production, A Man for all Seasons , written and directed by Di Johnston.

THERE are many unsung heroes in Ipswich helping to make this community a better place to live.

None more so than those who spend their time with S-Troupe.

S-Troupe was formed in 1992 under the umbrella of Ipswich Little Theatre Society (ILT) by life member Jan Paterson and a group of interested helpers.

Its aim was to give young people with disabilities the opportunity to perform and learn theatre skills.

It gives them an opportunity to be part of a very exciting drama experience.

The S in S-Troupe stands for "special” and there is nothing more special than the performances put on by the S-Troupe cast and their helpers.

In the latest production, A Man for all Seasons, written and directed by Di Johnston, about 30 performers and 12 helpers graced the stage in the Jean Pratt building of the Ipswich Little Theatre precinct. This is no mean feat for its director.

This performance is interactive, with the audience exposing these special actors to a wide range of artistic activities involving singing, dancing, mime, acting and poetry.

Those involved with the S-Troupe are very active in our community performing at Christmas carols, street parades, nursing homes, the Ipswich Drama Festival and Silkstone Eisteddfod.

ILT is unique in the community theatre arena, providing a cultural outlet in the life of these special performers.

Di Johnston's passion for S-Troupe is evident when discussing the values of this group to each member of the cast.

According to Di, "It is just great to see their faces light up when they are on stage and fantastic to watch the faces of sheer enjoyment by the parents, friend and relatives.”

The theatre is exceptional as it is the only theatre society, especially in Queensland, to foster a number of different groups providing theatre education across the board.

They cater to all levels from juniors' to seniors' theatre.

They perform for school children and pre-schoolers with their Daytime Theatre Troupe and their tourific troupers' group host tours of the Little Theatre complex and put on a small show for visitors.

Of course the senior theatre is well known and continues to have sell-out seasons each year.

S-Troupe aims to not only promote the beautiful qualities and talent of the students but also broaden the awareness of the group and their needs within the community of Ipswich.

These performers get enormous pleasure in entertaining their audience through song and dance and, performing with S-Troupe gives them a chance to be a star to release something artistic in each one of them.

For some, it may be the only cultural outlet in their life. As students with S- Troupe, they learn respect for others, how to interact with others and how to show compassion for others and compensate for each other's disability.

Some make lifelong friendships. Some work together.

The ages of the students at S-Troupe range from mid 60s to mid-teens, all with some form of disability.

ILT is always looking for more volunteers, especially volunteers to become "helpers” with S Troupe.

But if you think you have this calling then take heed of Di Johnston's comments that being a helper with S- Troupe is a commitment.

It is hard work. But, she insists, it is very rewarding and you get so much joy in seeing these people enjoying themselves on stage.

If you have never been to an S-Troupe production then you are missing out on a wonderful experience.

They put on a good show. For more information, contact Di on 0447 191 954 or ilt.org.au.