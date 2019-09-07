Dancing and new business keeping Jordan on his toes

The Dancer's Shop is located at Level 1 Suite 1A, Education City Drive in Springfield Central.

JORDAN Lennon is certainly a man who likes to keep himself busy.

Not content with just studying classical ballet full-time at the New Zealand School of Dance, he's now going to open a business too.

And to make things a little bit more challenging, his new venture will be situated more than 2200km away in Ipswich.

Lennon, who graduated from The Springfield Anglican College in 2017, will open The Dancer's Shop in Springfield Central on Saturday September 14.

Fortunately for the 20-year-old his fledgling store will be in the capable hands of manager Abby Harker and his parents.

"Jordan is in his final year and will be back in the new year as the business moves forward," Harker said.

He also has the support of his mum Danielle and dad Warren, who have provided guidance and assistance in getting the business going.

"The store will supply dance-wear needs for this area, so clothing, apparel, foot-wear, hair accessories and gift related items.

"We'll stock for all kinds of dance and if we don't have it on the shelves we'll get it in through our suppliers.

"Being a dancer himself, Jordan knows what the good brands are and what to stock.

"We'll also cater for all ages, so from age two through to adult.

"There are already quiet a few dance studios in this area like Prestige Dance Centre and the Studio of Performing Arts Springfield.

"There are also about 11 schools in our postcode and a lot of them offer dance programs and eisteddfod.

"So with more than 14,500 students in the Greater Springfield there is a big demand for dance wear here but nothing has opened to cater for that, until now with The Dancer's Shop."

The Dancer's Shop is located at Level 1 Suite 1A, Education City Drive in Springfield Central.