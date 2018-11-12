Menu
HEAD ALONG: Students from the Helen Clark School of Dancing will be performing at the Ipswich Civic Centre.
News

Dancers to showcase routines at Civic Centre

Ashleigh Howarth
by
12th Nov 2018 9:55 AM

DANCE students who have put in countless hours practising their routines will show off their hard work at the Ipswich Civic Centre this Saturday.

The Helen Clark School of Dancing's 2018 concert #justdance will showcase the progress everyone has made this year in their various classes.

The morning performance will include routines in the jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary and acrobatics genres.

The school was founded by Helen Lewis (nee Clark) in 1945 when she was 15 years old.

At the time Helen taught highland and Irish dancing.

Her dream of teaching people to dance continues to live on today, with this show honouring her dancing legacy.

The performance will begin at 9.30am.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for concession and $15 for kids aged between 5-15. Performers tickets are $5.

To book, visit www. ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

Ipswich Advertiser

