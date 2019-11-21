Menu
Ondreea Kitching has been given the role of dance captain on Thriller Live.
Ondreea Kitching has been given the role of dance captain on Thriller Live.
Dancer’s Thriller journey from Ipswich to international stage

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
21st Nov 2019 6:00 PM
AN IPSWICH dancer is living the life many could only ever dream of, travelling the world doing what she loves most.

Ondreea Kitching has just been offered a role as dance captain on the international production Thriller Live, after previously performing on cruise ships.

“I had heard about Thriller before and it was my dream show that I really wanted to be part of,” she said.

“As soon as I got to London it was the first show I watched on West End and I thought to myself ‘I could do that.’”

Ms Kitching was first offered the role of female swing, despite being up against 150 other girls. She was later offered the combined dance captain role with another crew member.

“Our roles as Dance Captains will be to help keep the show’s integrity, be a leader for the team and basically be there for any questions, queries or concerns the cast may have,” she said.

“We train 9am till 6pm, six days a week for four weeks straight, so it’s very tiring and I try to make the most of my day off on Sunday by relaxing and resting.

“The show takes us all around Europe, Sweden, Switzerland, Holland, Germany, Denmark, as well as all around cities in the UK including Brighton, Manchester, Liverpool and Scotland, which I’m most excited about visiting.”

Ms Kitching started dancing at just three-years-old with her Aunty at a little studio in Mt Crosby.

“I then went to various schools growing up around Ipswich before studying full time dance at Theatre and Dance in Brisbane after finishing school. I then moved to Sydney to study again for a year at age 21 at Village Nation.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without my family and friends’ support.”

