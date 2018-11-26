Dance your way up to Ma Ma Creek

AWARD WINNERS: Country singers Jeff Brown and Laura Downing will be in the area next month.

GRAB your dancing boots and head down to Ma Ma Creek on Sunday, December 2 for an afternoon of country fun.

Multiple Golden Guitar-winning country music artist Jeff Brown and champion yodeller Laura Downing are putting on a special Country and Comedy night at the Ma Ma Creek Hall and are encouraging the community to come out for an afternoon of entertainment.

"It'll be a tonne of fun," Downing said.

A Lockyer Valley local hailing from Veradilla, the yodeller said the opportunity to perform in her own backyard was something she couldn't pass up.

"It's very nice to do something local," Downing said.

Brown and Downing have both recently released new albums, so there's sure to be plenty of new material among the much-loved classics.

In addition to an evening of fun, raffles will be run during the concert to raise much-needed funds for the Country Women's Association.

Downing said the funds would go towards vital work in the community.

"The CWA does fantastic work, we raise money for farmers, we raise money for cancer (services)," she said.

The afternoon event will kick off at 1pm and supper will be provided.

Tickets cost $20 a person and will be available at the door.