Dan responds to Victoria’s lockdown

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has broken his weeks-long silence to Victorians as they endure another week stuck in lockdown.

Mr Andrews, whose last public statement was in April, has been on sick leave as he undergoes rehabilitation from a serious fall down steps which left him with five broken ribs and a compressed vertebra fracture.

On Wednesday night, Mr Andrews said he wanted to "send a message" to Victorians after news the state's "circuit breaker" lockdown has been extended.

The lockdown was originally set to end at 11.59pm on June 3, but now the tough restrictions will remain in place in Melbourne for another seven days.

I won't talk about how hard this is, or why it matters so much. You all know that.



But I did want to send a message to Victorians facing another week off work, away from school, or with the kids at home: — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) June 2, 2021

Mr Andrews has been receiving daily updates from deputy James Merlino, who has fronted media appearances in his leader's absence.

The premier has remained relatively private during his recovery.

The Victorian government was tight-lipped yesterday when asked about his potential return to work this month. Mr Andrews initially pinpointed June as a potential return date.

Mr Andrews revealed he has more scans and a meeting with his medical team next week which would provide more insight as to when he would return to the top job.

"I'll let you know how that goes and exactly when I'll be back on deck later this month," he wrote.

Daniel Andrews has praised James Merlino for stepping in and stepping up.

In his new note he apologised to residents not being "there with every one" and praised Mr Merlino for taking over the tough job.

"Just because we've had to do this before, doesn't mean it's easy to do again," Mr Andrews said.

"Some of us will be tired. Some stressed. Some sick to the back teeth of this pandemic. Maybe a mix of all three.

"But please know that every individual effort you made today, and everything you'll do tomorrow and every day after will save lives.

"Record tests, record vaccinations, record fight - we're doing this to protect our communities, our state and the entire country.

"Be proud of what you've achieved and be proud of our state too.

"Keep fighting, Victoria."

"Good to get out of ICU and settled in new digs. Thanks for all your messages and well wishes. It really means a lot,” Mr Andrews previously posted.

The phrase "Thanks Dan" trended across social overnight.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Martin Foley revealed Mr Merlino had been briefing Mr Andrews on major points but made it clear who was currently in charge.

"There are very few decisions - in fact I'm pretty confident there are no decisions of suitable import - from the budget, the direction of strategic actions of the government, that are taken without the premier being thoroughly aware," Mr Foley said.

"There are millions of daily decisions made across government and the premier is not making those decisions.

"The acting premier is in charge and is in close consultation with the premier."

When asked if Mr Andrews should release a statement surrounding the latest lockdown, he said: "His focus is on recovery."

Six new locally acquired Covid-19 cases were confirmed overnight, bringing the state's cluster to 60.

More than 51,000 test results were received in 24 hours and more than 20,500 vaccine doses were administered.

Above all, thanks to all those Victorians who have sent messages of love and support – it means a lot.



I’m being regularly reviewed by my medical team and I’ll provide more updates in the weeks ahead. pic.twitter.com/lSQATqHTjX — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) April 18, 2021

From 11.59pm on Thursday, June 3, there will still only be five reasons to leave home for Melbourne residents, including shopping for food and supplies, authorised work and study, care and care giving, exercise and getting vaccinated.

The travel radius for exercise and shopping will be expanded to 10km. Students in years 11 and 12 will also be able to return to face-to-face learning from Friday, June 4, including students in other years that are undertaking a Unit 3/4VCE subject.

A number of outdoor jobs will also be added to the authorised work list, including things like landscaping, painting, installing solar panels or letterboxing. Restrictions around mask-wearing will remain in place.

