Dan primes for return with home haircut

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is set to return to work in June. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

Dan Andrews has received a home haircut from wife Catherine as he prepares to return to work after a serious back injury.

The Victorian Premier has been on leave since March 9 this year after suffering broken ribs and a fractured T7 vertebra when he slipped on wet stairs while holidaying on the Mornington Peninsula.

On Saturday night, his wife Catherine posted a photo to social media of her giving the Premier a haircut at their home in Mulgrave in Melbourne’s east.

“On the tools again. Practice makes perfect. I love this one. Getting better every day,” Ms Andrews tweeted.

Daniel Andrews gets a home haircut from wife Catherine. Picture: Twitter/@CathLAndrews

On Wednesday, Mr Andrews himself tweeted that he was expected to be back at work later in June.

He said he would be having more scans and meeting with his medical team over the next week as he prepares to resume the top job of running Victoria.

“I’ll let you know how that goes and exactly when I’ll be back on deck later this month,” Mr Andrews said.

Daniel Andrews recovering at home from a serious back injury. Picture: Supplied

He also said he was grateful for acting Premier James Merlino’s leadership while he recovered.

Mr Andrews, 48, was released from hospital on March 15 and has been recovering at home since.

Mr Andrews spent time in The Alfred Trauma Centre as a result of his injuries.

“The good news is my team of specialists are confident that I will be back in June,” the Premier said in April.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews visits the Werribee Open Range Zoo with a fresh haircut in November last year. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett

“You only get one chance to properly recover from serious injuries and while it’s frustrating to be away from work, there is no alternative.”

It comes as Melbourne enters a second week of a fourth strict coronavirus lockdown which is due to end at 11.59pm on June 10.

While stuck at home on Wednesday, the Premier urged Victorians to “keep fighting” and be proud of what they had achieved and what the state had achieved.

