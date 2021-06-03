Menu
Premier Dan Andrews broken his silence on the state’s Covid crisis while also hinting at when he will return to the top job after a horror injury.
Politics

Daniel Andrews reveals return date amid Covid crisis

by Laura Placella
3rd Jun 2021 5:49 AM
Premier Daniel Andrews has posted to Facebook on Wednesday night - for the first time since April - telling Victoria to "keep fighting".

The Premier revealed in the comments that he will be "back on deck later this month", after suffering a serious spinal injury on March 9.

"I'm sorry I can't be there with everyone right now but I'm so grateful to James for his leadership," Mr Andrews said.

"I have more scans and a meeting with my medical team next week."

"I'll let you know how that goes and exactly when I'll be back on deck later this month. See you soon."

In his Facebook post, the Premier said he wanted to "send a message to Victorians".

Social media image of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.
Social media image of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. "Good to get out of ICU and settled in new digs. Thanks for all your messages and well wishes. It really means a lot."

 

"Just because we've had to do this before, doesn't mean it's easy to do again. Some of us will be tired. Some stressed. Some sick to the back teeth of this pandemic. Maybe a mix of all three," he said.

"But please know that every individual effort you made today, and everything you'll do tomorrow and every day after will save lives.

"Record tests, record vaccinations, record fight - we're doing this to protect our communities, our state and the entire country.

"Be proud of what you've achieved and be proud of our state too."

Daniel Andrews posted this picture in a health update on social media. Picture: supplied Andrews office
Daniel Andrews posted this picture in a health update on social media. Picture: supplied Andrews office

On Tuesday, Health Minister Martin Foley said the Premier was getting daily briefings from his deputy James Merlino on the Covid situation.

"He'll come back in accordance with his medical treatment.

"There are millions of daily decisions made across government and the Premier is not making those decisions. The Acting Premier is in charge and is in close consultation with the Premier," he added.

Originally published as Dan breaks silence on return date amid Covid crisis

