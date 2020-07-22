Dan Andrews’ anger as Victorians fail to isolate when sick

There are 484 new coronavirus cases in Victoria, with 97 of those connected to known outbreaks and 387 under investigation.

There have been two more deaths in aged care facilities after two men in their 90s died in the past day, bringing the Victorian death toll to 44.

Premier Daniel Andrews revealed that between July 7 and July 21, 3,400 confirmed cases did not self isolate between feeling sick and getting their COVID-19 test.

Daniel Andrews said the state’s six-week lockdown could be extended if people do not isolate and get tested when they feel ill. Picture: Robert Cianflone

"I'm very unhappy and sad to report that nearly nine in 10 cases - or 3400 cases [out of 3810] - did not self isolate between when they felt sick and when they got tested," he said.

"The one and only thing you can and must do when you feel sick is go and get tested, nothing else is acceptable," Mr Andrews said.

Fifty-three per cent of cases did not isolate between getting the test and receiving their results.

"To have less than half of people following those very, very clear orders - that is contributing to these numbers. There's no doubt about that."

The Premier said the number of people not isolating was a "comment on insecure work".

"There is a large proportion of these people who are making these choices because, in their judgment, they'll look at their bank balance, they'll look at the fact that if they don't work the shift they won't get paid for the shift," Mr Andrews said.

Victorians who don't have sick leave but have to isolate are eligible for a $1,500 payment from the government.

NSW RECORDS 16 NEW CASES

NSW residents have been warned the next few weeks will make or break the state's fight against COVID-19 - with Premier Gladys Berejiklian calling this the most "critical" time in the pandemic since the lockdown.

The state leader delivered a stern warning to businesses to comply with new public health orders or be prepared to face the full force of law - after another 16 people tested positive to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Out of the new cases, 14 are linked to existing clusters of infection while one is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

"The next few weeks are the most critical in NSW since the lockdown earlier. We have some level of anxiety about the extent of community transmission. Our job is not done," she said.

"We expect members of the community or staff members for that matter, to let us know (about rule breakers) and we will come down hard on these people. There is so much at stake.

"I'm still not seeing the level of compliance I want to see. Any business that doesn't do the right thing will have the book thrown at them."

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said genomic sequencing showed that all the strains related to new cases in NSW are linked to those found in Victoria - indicating the virus jumped borders before spreading locally.

"All the strains are similar to those circulating in Victoria. They aren't all from one person. The virus is similar but we believe there are different sources of exposure."

Three of the new cases are linked to the Crossroads Hotel pub outbreak, 11 people are associated to Thai Rock restaurant including a man in his 60s from the Hunter New England area and there is a man from western Sydney who is linked to a previously reported case but not connected to any clusters.

The Crossroads Hotel cluster has now pushed out to 58 people while 37 cases relate to the Thai Rock restaurant outbreak.

Batemans Bay Soldiers Club has had no new positive cases keeping the outbreak's tally at eight people.

Health authorities have not yet found the source of infection for both the Thai Rock and Batemans Bay clusters.

Further investigation into Holy Duck restaurant in Central Park found that previously reported cases at the venue sat outside while dining.

NSW Health has revised guidelines in relation to that venue and people who attended on 10 July are only required to isolate and test for COVID-19 if they develop symptoms.

91 people are being treated by NSW Health for COVID-19 with two people in intensive care and one, a man in his 70s, requiring ECMO and in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, 18,465 tests were completed.

SECOND SOUTH COAST CLUB SHUTS

A second south coast club has shut its doors temporarily after a number of people who visited the club have tested positive to COVID-19.

Club Malua, which was severely damaged from the New Year's Eve Clyde Mountain bushfire, has been told by NSW Health that people who have tested positive to the virus visited the club on July, 7, 8 and 12.

Cabra Bowls Group said the club will remain closed for 14 days as per the recommended guidelines.

"This being the case, Cabra Bowls Group have made the decision to close the club and the bowling greens effective immediately. A deep clean of the premises will be outsourced to a certified cleaning company at the very earliest availability," Cabra Bowls Group said in a statement on Club Malua's social media.

SINGLETON TIP CLOSED FOR DEEP CLEANING

A rubbish tip in Singleton was forced to shut today and staff sent home after a worker may have been in contact with a confirmed case.

Singleton Council said the waste management facility will be deep cleaned, and that other council facilities are not impacted.

"The staff member became aware of potential exposure this morning and immediately informed Council's senior staff," a statement said.

"The only time the staff member has been at work since the possible contact was briefly this morning."

Due to possible contact by a staff member with a person who has tested positive to COVID-19 in a personal circumstance, Council has made the decision to close the Waste Management Facility effective immediately.



VENUES ON HOTSPOT LIST LONGER THAN TWO WEEKS

NSW Health continues to place licensed premises in Sydney on a hotspot list more than 14 days after punters had visited and later tested positive to COVID-19.

Sydney's Star Casino, the Canterbury Leagues Club, Villawood's Zone Bowling and Wetherill Park's Stockland Mall all remained on NSW Health's confirmed COVID-19 case locations website on Tuesday, well past the two week period deemed long enough for returning overseas travellers to be quarantined.

It has been at least 17 days since all the venues were visited by a customer who later tested positive, while Zone Bowling is still listed by NSW Health 24 days later.

The Star Casino has had a confirmed case of COVID-19. Picture: Gaye Gerard

Anyone who has visited those venues at the time the infected person attended are advised to watch for coronavirus symptoms and if they occur, to isolate and get tested for COVID-19 immediately.

On Tuesday the Star confirmed it had not received any update from health officials about why it remains on the list of COVID-19 areas of concern.

Last week the Pyrmont casino offered CCTV footage to the state government department after a man in his 20s who visited the premises on July 4 tested positive to COVID-19.

But NSW Health declined to use security footage to help trace punters who may have had contact with the coronavirus-infected man for "privacy reasons."

The man attended The Star on July 4 between 8pm and 10.30pm and then went to the Canterbury Leagues Club between 11pm and 1am.

NSW chief medical officer Dr Kerry Chant said authorities were uncertain whether he was infectious while he visited the venues as he was not displaying symptoms.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says it is not clear if the man was infectious when he went between the two venues. Picture: Jeremy Piper

