Paradise Dam on October 29.
Environment

Dam’s shocking decline in just one month

by MICHAEL WRAY
31st Oct 2019 3:50 PM
NEW pictures of the Paradise Dam near Bundaberg show just how much precious water is draining into the ocean during one of the worst droughts in decades.

 

It comes as the local member is leading an 11th-hour push to save water from being drained into the ocean.

He said farmers in the area were furious about the outflow during one of the most serious droughts in decades.

He has co-signed a letter with five federal and state MPs to state Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham, pleading with him to release details of a safety report being relied on to permanently reduce the dam to 42 per cent capacity.

See the amazing series of pictures that shows just how quickly the dam has been dropping since the decision.

 

The level of the Paradise Dam near Bundaberg has been plunging since the Palaszczuk Government started releasing 400 megalitres of water every day from late September due to safety concerns.
The level of the Paradise Dam has plunged since the Palaszczuk Government started releasing 400 megalitres of water every day from late September due to safety concerns.
The Paradise Dam near Bundaberg has been dropping steadily since the Palaszczuk Government started releasing 400 megalitres of water a day from late September due to safety concerns.
