It is predicted Ipswich will receive up to 30mm of rain this weekend. Rob Williams
Damp weekend as region gets up to 30mm

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
13th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
Up to 30mm of rain is predicted to fall across Ipswich this weekend with the chance of a thunderstorm tomorrow.

Overnight temperatures dipped to about 12 degrees while it is expected to reach a maximum of 24 degrees today.

Although the Bureau of Meteorology said there was a high chance of rain later this morning, it is believed only about 2mm will fall throughout the day.

Tomorrow is likely to be a wet one as the chance of rain increases to very high, with the region receiving 15mm to 30mm.

The mercury will rise to about 24 degrees tomorrow.

ipswich weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

