Damp weekend as region gets up to 30mm
Up to 30mm of rain is predicted to fall across Ipswich this weekend with the chance of a thunderstorm tomorrow.
Overnight temperatures dipped to about 12 degrees while it is expected to reach a maximum of 24 degrees today.
Although the Bureau of Meteorology said there was a high chance of rain later this morning, it is believed only about 2mm will fall throughout the day.
Tomorrow is likely to be a wet one as the chance of rain increases to very high, with the region receiving 15mm to 30mm.
The mercury will rise to about 24 degrees tomorrow.