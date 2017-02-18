GM of Ipswich Council's $220M racetrack project quits

GONE: General manager of the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct Damien White has left his post at Willowbank.

DIFFERENCES over strategic direction with his board have led to Ipswich Motorsport Park (IMP) general manager Damien White leaving his post this week.

Mr White was to oversee the $220 million development of the motorsport precinct at Willowbank

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale said that "the board of Ipswich Motorsport Park (IMP) and Damien were not aligned on how to achieve the strategic direction for the project".

Cr Pisasale said the council owned company Ipswich Motorsport Precinct Pty Ltd would seek a new general manager and plans for the redevelopment at Willowbank would continue.

"This does not effect the redevelopment. It will go ahead," Cr Pisasale said.

"I want to assure the people of Ipswich and the motorsport industry that this will not effect our strategic planning for the motorsport precinct.

"Damien is a great bloke and I wish him all the best in his career. We have parted ways mutually.

"We will make sure we get the right person for the job.

"It is more than just about racing cars. It is a very strategic role. We will be looking for someone with good business experience and good community relations."

Mr White has a long history in motorsport.

He raced V8 Supercars as a competitor and later moved up to director of sport and operations for the organisation.