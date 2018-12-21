Menu
Damaging winds, large hail forecast for parts of SEQ

21st Dec 2018 4:02 PM

THE Ipswich region is in the firing line of a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The weather authority issued the warning for damaging winds and large hail stones for people in parts of Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley areas.

The warning, issued at 3.51pm, said severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Ellangowan, Kincora and Leyburn.

"These storms are moving towards the east and they are forecast to affect Warwick, Allora and Pittsworth by 4:25 pm and Toowoomba, the area southwest of Toowoomba and the area northwest of Toowoomba by 4:55 pm," the BoM said.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Channel Country, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and Southeast Coast districts.

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

