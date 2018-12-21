Damaging winds, large hail forecast for parts of SEQ

THE Ipswich region is in the firing line of a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The weather authority issued the warning for damaging winds and large hail stones for people in parts of Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley areas.

The warning, issued at 3.51pm, said severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Ellangowan, Kincora and Leyburn.

"These storms are moving towards the east and they are forecast to affect Warwick, Allora and Pittsworth by 4:25 pm and Toowoomba, the area southwest of Toowoomba and the area northwest of Toowoomba by 4:55 pm," the BoM said.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Channel Country, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and Southeast Coast districts.

⚠️Severe #QldStorm Warning update. A line of severe thunderstorms is moving eastwards towards #Toowoomba and #Warwick. These storms may contain damaging winds and large hailstones. https://t.co/YXlZGMRrkF pic.twitter.com/u8dKnCMNhM — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 21, 2018

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: