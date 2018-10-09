Damaging winds, large hail forecast for parts of SEQ

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning is in place for DAMAGING WINDS and LARGE HAILSTONES for people in Cherbourg and parts of Gympie, Somerset, South Burnett, Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay Council areas.

At 4pm the Bureau of Meteorology report: "These storms were detected on the weather radar near Maroochydore, waters off Maroochydore, the area south of Noosa Heads, Cherbourg, Wondai and Lake Manchester.

"They are moving towards the north to northeast and are forecast to affect Noosa Heads, the area southwest of Noosa Heads, the area west of Noosa Heads and waters off Noosa Heads by 4:30pm and the area northwest of Noosa Heads, the area north of Noosa Heads, Boreen Point and Lake Cootharaba by 5pm.

"Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

"Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding may occur with the thunderstorms around the Sunshine Coast."

2cm hail has been reported at Nambour and Fernvale

Severe storms near #Kilcoy, #Caloundra, and west of #Kingaroy. Other storms in the area have the potential to become severe during the rest of the afternoon so keep an eye on the radar and our warnings. pic.twitter.com/e0zYifGadU — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 9, 2018

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Wide Bay and Burnett and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

⚠️ Updated warning for several storms around #SEQld #qldstorm. 2cm hail observed at #Fernvale and #Nambour; reports of trees down in Nambour as well as that storm heads towards #Noosa. Take care out there! More to come - latest warnings at https://t.co/VassIH0lVp pic.twitter.com/3h3XIQgTUK — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 9, 2018

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.