Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thinkstock
Weather

DAMAGING WINDS: Bureau issues severe storm warning

22nd Jan 2020 5:23 PM | Updated: 5:35 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned of damaging winds as severe thunderstorms form in the Darling Downs.

Severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area east of Dalby, Pittsworth, Ellangowan, Felton and Oakey at 5.15pm.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east.

They are forecast to affect Bowenville and the area west of Toowoomba by 5.45 pm and the area northwest of Warwick, the area northwest of Toowoomba, Allora and Clifton by 6.15 pm.

Damaging winds are likely.

Sever storms have been detected in the Darling downs
Sever storms have been detected in the Darling downs BoM

 

A 98km/h wind gust was recorded at Oakey at 5.10pm.

An 87km/h wind gust was recorded at Dalby at 4.46pm.

severe storm warning toowoomba weather
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUNNINGS: Developer's request for $500k discount rejected

        premium_icon BUNNINGS: Developer's request for $500k discount rejected

        News The developer behind the Plainland Bunnings Warehouse asked council for a discount of almost $500,000.

        Businessman’s brutal assault on ambo after funeral

        premium_icon Businessman’s brutal assault on ambo after funeral

        News Paramedic was kicked and punched in attack by Ian Scarvell.

        Ryder's artwork gets turned into a book cover

        premium_icon Ryder's artwork gets turned into a book cover

        Lifestyle Young Ryder Kelly’s artwork will appear on a school book cover.

        Bubs welcomed to community with traditional ceremony

        premium_icon Bubs welcomed to community with traditional ceremony

        Community About 100 people, mainly made up of parents and extended family, attended the...