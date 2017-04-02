29°
News

Damage in Logan 'considerable' after floodwaters peak

Madura McCormack, The Courier-Mail | 2nd Apr 2017 11:27 AM
Floodwaters creeping up to the M1 in Logan.
Floodwaters creeping up to the M1 in Logan. Logan City Council

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT LEAST 30 families have been left homeless and more than 500 homes were inundated by flood waters in Logan following ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie, which has left five people dead since it made landfall last Tuesday.

Authorities described the damage to the Logan region as "considerable". It could be days before power is reconnected to some properties.

It comes as thousands of residents in Rockhampton are being urged to evacuate as the town braces for its worst flood in almost a century.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katrina Carroll said the SES had inspected more than 500 homes that had been inundated in the areas affected by the swollen Albert and Logan rivers in the southeast, with at least 30 of those now uninhabitable. That number is expected to rise.

"We did a flyover of that area yesterday and the damage has been considerable to some properties," she said.

"We do expect this number to increase considerably, to maybe 200 to 300 or more."

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed the Logan River peaked at Waterford last night and that it remains at major flood levels in Eagleby today.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart has again implored residents to stay home and not get in the way of emergency service workers.

"This is a critical phase where people think it's over but it is not over, especially in that Logan and Albert River areas," he said.

"This is not over yet, and we just want to keep all Queenslanders safe."

Nelson Raebel went missing in Eagleby on Friday. His body was found the next day.
Nelson Raebel went missing in Eagleby on Friday. His body was found the next day. News Corp Australia

The death toll of Cyclone Debbie since it made landfall is five, although Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said a German tourist who died in a car crash in north Queensland related to the weather just before Cyclone Debbie hit would also be included, making six.

Nelson Raebel, 77, became Queensland's first flood-related casualty after police found his body a day after he had gone missing near Eagleby Rd, south of Brisbane.

A 45-year-old man was found dead at a caravan park, on Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah at 1.30pm yesterday.

Matthew Roser, 46, died during the floods at Murwillumbah.
Matthew Roser, 46, died during the floods at Murwillumbah.

"The water busted the door open and dad started to have a panic attack. He fell down and it sounded like he was snoring, but he stopped breathing," his son Justin said.

The deaths come after two women were found dead in northern NSW on Friday, including 64-year-old Jan Baihn whose Land Cruiser became stuck in flood waters while her and husband Bob were driving through a causeway that leads to their Hunter Valley home.

There are also three men still missing in areas hit by flooding. John Frost, 58, went missing last Tuesday from Mount Pleasant near Mackay. David Heidemann, 50, has not been seen since leaving a Mondure address, north of Kingaroy, Thursday night. He said he was going to meet a friend on Campbells Rd, which was subjected to flooding. He failed to meet the friend or return.

The third man has been missing in Lamington National Park since last week, before the flooding, with the severe weather hampering the search for him.

The toll could rise with more than 500 homes inundated with water yesterday when the Albert and Logan rivers hit levels higher than the 1974 floods.

The Logan River swallowed sagging powerlines and more than 5000 homes remained without power last night. Throughout Queensland, more than 39,000 homes in north Queensland and around 8,000 homes in the southeast were yet to be reconnected by 8am Sunday, and it may be days before they are.

Residents at William St, Waterford, nervously watch the Logan River rise today.
Residents at William St, Waterford, nervously watch the Logan River rise today.

Mayor Luke Smith said Logan City was now in a state of natural disaster and the impact was not yet fully known.

"The city of Logan is struggling to understand the extent of what the damage will be over the next 24 hours as the Logan River recedes," he said.

Logan Hospital was accessible only by the motorway after flood waters cut off the main entrance.

Nervous residents living on the bank of the Logan River continued to sandbag their homes into the afternoon.

Kudzai Mudimu raced to protect his in-laws home as water lapped at their back step.

His young neighbours next door could only watch as the river swallowed their volleyball court and threatened to inundate their home.

Across the bridge John Power and his family could no longer leave through their front gate.

"We've been here 19 years, and this is the worst I've ever seen," he said. "

All the neighbours are worried about us because we're the lowest house."

To the ire of authorities, some locals ignored warnings and waded into the impromptu lakes. Jet skis, canoes and inflatable pool toys were used by locals along flooded roads and a dangerously raging river filled with raw sewage.

The mega clean-up in Logan City will commence once the waters finally recede, although that could take days.

Cr Smith praised the community for their eagerness to help, advising residents to apply with Volunteers Queensland.

"The most important message I can give is look out for your neighbour, support each other and be aware that there are people around who are lonely and people who are on their own," Mr Smith said.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  cyclone debbie editors picks

Man airlifted to hospital after dangerous driving

Man airlifted to hospital after dangerous driving

A MAN reportedly side-swiped two cars while speeding on the highway before being found unconscious

  • News

  • 2nd Apr 2017 1:21 PM

Five people injured in car crash

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

FIVE taken to hospital after three-car crash in Springfield Central

Why Ipswich club is so rich in spirit

Floodwaters rise across the main Ipswich Knights football field at Bundamba.

Knights workers to rescue to repair muddy mess

Damage in Logan 'considerable' after floodwaters peak

Floodwaters creeping up to the M1 in Logan.

Damage to Logan described as 'considerable'

Local Partners

Last party for Ipswich's king of celebrations

Denmans Party Hire welcomes new owners with iconic community values

PREVIEW: Silkstone Coles the new kid on the cheese block

IN STORE: Coles store manager Nicky Hume and staff Claire Davies, Mel Molles and Kathrine Guinea at the new Silkstone store.

Today is the day - Ipswich's very own cheese wall is unveiled.

Five things to this weekend

THANK-YOU: Denmans Party Hire is having a farewell event for the current owners to say goodbye.

What's on across Ipswich

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

What's on across the Scenic Rim

WORKING TOGETHER: Up to 11 denominations are involved in the Moogerah Passion Play.

Campdraft, Passion Play, show ball and much more

What's on the small screen this week

MARRIED At First Sight's couples reunite for one last boozy dinner party and the battle of the brekky shows heats up as Sunrise and the Today show hit the road.

Flood today, back on greens tomorrow

Waters rising at Sandy Gallop golf course today.

Sandy Gallop officials confident of quick clean-up

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

Dame Julie Andrews in a scene from the TV series Julie's Greenroom.

MARY Poppins is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Exquisite Riverfront Property! Auction 31/03/2017 6pm @ Heisenberg Haus, Ipswich

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 OFFERS FROM...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $345,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

FEATURE PACKED AND READY TO GO!

10 Ivor Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

What a great find! With a convenient location and a list of features, this value packed home is what you've been waiting for. - Our long term owner is moving on...

POTENTIAL AND POSITION..ACT QUICK!

31 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 $295,000...

Here's an opportunity that doesn't come by everyday. Calling all investors, business owners or even those thinking of starting a business and working from home.

DA APPROVED TOWN HOUSE SITE

26 Green Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 $375,000

Here is an opportunity to secure a prime development site in the tightly held precinct of Booval. - 900sqm site - Existing dwelling to be incorporated into the...

Forget paying the Rent - Buy Me Instead!

2 Bowers Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 5 $249,000

This home is so affordable and you can enhance at your leisure. A spacious 3 bedroom home with vinyl cladding - you will never have to paint again. And there is...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 Auction 07/04/2017...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $329,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $569,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Historic Ipswich hotel closes its doors for good

GONE: Pokies being from the hotel removed this afternoon.

RUMOURS of the Caledonian Hotel on Bell St closing are true

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!