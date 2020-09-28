Damage done: New dad comes clean on offending

A NEW dad has told an Ipswich magistrate he hopes his current stint in jail will be ‘the last time’ as he looks forward to spending time with his first child.

Nicholas Aaron Everett, 27, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to offences including two charges of stealing; 14 charges of fraud; causing wilful damage; possession of dangerous drugs; four charges of possessing drug utensils/pipes; and six charges of failing to appear in court.

No facts were put on the public record despite being in open court.

Everett appeared from jail via video-link to be sentenced, with the police prosecutor saying there were 13 pages of written facts before the magistrate.

Police sought a head sentence of six months’ jail.

Defence barrister Daniel Boddice said Everett had already spent 73 days in jail and would not be able to pay any of the $882 restitution.

Everett then interrupted, telling Magistrate Elizabeth Hall he was eager to pay restitution of $882.

“Yes, I want to pay. I know I made the mistakes, I done (sic) the damage,” he said.

“Your solicitor says you have a drug addiction lasting years,” Ms Hall said.

“Yes. I know I was wrong so you do the crime you do the time,” Everett responded.

“I’m hoping this is my last time in jail.

“I’ve got a little girl out there now.”

Ms Hall noted the stealing offence was committed on January 26 and involved “a Samsung”, and the frauds were from June at Newtown.

She said Everett damaged a door on May 1 at Ipswich, and on May 14 he damaged another door.

Ms Hall said there was not enough information before her to order Everett pay the $882 restitution.

Everett chipped in saying: “I didn’t even mean to do it. It was a stupid little mistake.

“I’m willing to pay for my mistake.”

Ms Hall said the frauds involving a debit card would be covered by the bank.

The court then heard the damage charges involved a Centrelink office and a Ray White real estate office.

Ms Hall ordered that $800 be paid as restitution with half to go to Centrelink and the other half to Ray White.

She convicted and sentenced Everett to six months’ jail with immediate release to parole.