Dam good action on offer these holidays

FISHING LINES

FOR anglers wanting to get away for a weekend there are some great options.

Barramundi dams like Monduran and Awoonga are fishing really well at the moment.

Lake Monduran seems to be the pick of the dams, where the edge bite is going off.

Working jerk baits like the Jackall Squirrels around the timbered bays early is rewarding the anglers.

Most of the barra are being boated early morning or late in the afternoon into the night.

If you want to have a bit of fun, try throwing some weedless topwater frog lures and wait for the tell-tail barra boof.

If you want to head west, the Murray cod open season starts on Saturday.

These fish can be found in most rivers west of the Great Dividing Range.

Camping by the river and walking the banks flicking top water lures, spinnerbaits and larger diving lures at snags is a great way to target the iconic Murray cod.

Early morning and late in the day seem to be the best times to chase them. That allows a bit of relaxing time during the day.

Closer to home, the mackerel are still on the chew on the beacons off Moreton Island and just north of Mud Island.

Unweighted small pilchards floated down the water column seem to be the most productive method but there are a few anglers getting better sized fish on jigs and small metal slugs.

In freshwater, Maroon Dam is fishing well in the heat and seems to fire up with a few storms around.

The bass are hanging in the weed and are hitting a wide range of lures from topwater to spinnerbaits.

Focus on the weedbeds and lily pad edges for better results.

If you have red claw pots, take them with you and chuck them in while you have a fish.

Rock melon seems to be the bait of choice.

