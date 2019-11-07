Dam good action on offer along with bay islands

FISHING LINES

WITH the good weather on offer this weekend, it is worth throwing the rods in the car and heading out for a fish.

On the freshwater scene, try the Maroon or Wivenhoe dams.

If considering a saltwater trip, head to the bay islands to tangle with a squire.

Wivenhoe Dam has been producing some good reports over the past few weeks.

The quality of the bass and yellowbelly is drawing the anglers back for more.

Customers have been having success on the bass with blades, Slow Blatt Spoon and heavily weighted soft plastics worked through schools on the flats near Billy's Bay.

If you can't find these schools or don't have a sounder, trolling the edges and rocky points should see you pick up a yellowbelly or bass pretty quickly.

These edges are also a lot of fun to cast at.

Slowly hopping Jackall Tn60s or slow cranking deep divers is a great way to target fat oversized yellowbelly.

If you are fishing off the bank or taking the kids for a fish, try freshwater worms around Hay's Landing for a chance of bass, yellowbelly and catfish.

There is lots of space to spread out and the BBQ and facilities are great to help make a day of it.

Maroon Dam is still producing good reports of bass and the odd yellowbelly.

Slow rolling chatter baits or soft plastics from the edges or around points seems to be the go-to techniques.

However, a host of other lures and techniques are working.

If you are fishing in the afternoon, try some shallow divers near the edges or even walk the dog style lures like the Lucky Craft Sammy for some fun surface explosions.

The shallows of the inner bay islands have been rewarding anglers with some decent squire and sweetlip if you head out early.

The snapper are falling for lightly weighted soft plastics like the Keitech Easy Shiners or Z-Man Diesel Minnows in motor oil.

The run-out tides seem to be favourable but casting close to the drop-offs and structure can provide another path to success.

If the bites slow down, try scenting your plastics or head a little deeper.

Baits of squid and larger prawns will work well. Focus on the same areas.

You may have to pick through the smaller fish but you will be rewarded with a good feed if you persist.

If you head to Harry Atkinsons in the morning keep an eye out for long tail tuna.

Anglers have picked up a few on pilchards or using lures close to the surface.

Charltons Bait and Tackle is at 18 Kerwick Street, Redbank. Phone (07) 3818 1677.