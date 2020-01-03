Dakota enters the Lion’s den Expansion to take women’s game to new heights

BARISTA and Ipswich Brisbane Lions AFLW recruit Dakota Davidson was in the middle of serving a customer when she heard her name announced as pick number 60 in the recent draft.

Having nominated to join the River City team and well-aware it had the 60th pick, tension had built steadily as she anticipated her moment.

As it arrived and Davidson realised her dream, she was unable to contain her excitement, much to the confusion of the lady first in line.

“Gosh I was nervous,” she said.

“I was working and I had it playing out the back (kitchen). A lady walked in, so I had to serve her and I heard ‘from UQ Dakota Davidson to the Brisbane Lions’ and I’ve just gone oh my gosh!”

Amid the shrieks of joy, the customer requested a flat white.

“And I said ‘I’m so sorry I’ve just been drafted’,” Davidson said.

“I have to go. I can’t think. This is the best thing that has ever happened to me’.

“And the lady said ‘I don’t know what that means but can I please have my coffee?’

“It was an unreal feeling.

“I was ecstatic.”

Life will never be the same for the former Ipswich Girls’ Grammar student who has relocated to Taringa to pursue her career and be closer to training.

“Definitely a lot has changed within a year,” she said.

“You play with some of the girls at UQ and it is always in the back of your mind – am I good enough?

“Will something happen for me. I never expected half of that stuff to happen.

“I’m just a little girl from Ipswich who made it to the professional league.

“It is crazy. It’s unbelievable. My whole lifestyle has changed and my mindset.

“I’m thinking about what I eat and I’ve lost weight. I’m a happier person.”

Joining the Lions for pre-season and taking advantage of state-of-the-art facilities and the best coaching five days per week, she has been honing her skills and fitness, and her game, as it has for all female players since the competition’s inception, is only going to improve.

“It is insane,” she said.

“There are so many people to help if you need anything. The facilities are amazing and I’ve been learning a great deal about recovery.

“Everything is so professional. It is a great environment to thrive.

“If you are not thriving there is something wrong.”

Davidson said the standard of AFLW had skyrocketed and was only going to get better with the expansion to 14 clubs this year and increased interest, revenue and training opportunities.

“I’m excited to be in the bracket of time where it will take off,” she said.

“It is incredible how much opportunity women have now. We are getting our foot in the front door of professionalism.

“If you give us the time, effort and support we can only get better.’