Daisy Pearce has welcomed the safe arrival of twins Sylvie and Roy. Picture: Daisy Pearce’s Instagram
AFL

Twins joy for AFLW star Pearce

18th Feb 2019 11:43 AM

Melbourne AFLW star Daisy Pearce has welcomed the safe arrival of twins.

Pearce and partner Ben O'Neill announced the arrival of Sylvie and Roy on Instagram on Monday, three days after their birth on February 15.

"With exploding hearts, Ben and I would like to introduce Sylvie and Roy O'Neill," Pearce wrote on Instagram.

"Both are wonderful and being smothered in love and smooches."

Sylvie and Roy have both already been decked out in Melbourne colours, pictured wearing knitted red and blue beanies and booties.

Pearce, one of AFLW's best players, is sitting out this season but has been a regular at Melbourne training.

 

The star midfielder and face of the competition hopes to return to the field next year.

"I'm sure I won't be the last person to get pregnant and want to get back and play footy or any sport for that matter," she told the club's website late last year.

"As we start to see more and more elite women's sports, we'll see more and more people trying to juggle it and their family commitments in and around it.

"I guess I'm one of the first in footy to go through it but let's hope we see it more and more. It will be a beautiful part of the sport."

The Demons notched up their second win of the season on Sunday, smashing Brisbane by 39 points.

