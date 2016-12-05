Daiso opening first ever Ipswich store

JAPANESE discount store Daiso is saying Konnichiwa to Ipswich, opening its first store in the city on Saturday.

The grand opening begins at 9am at Town Centre Redbank Plains with $500 worth of 'Daiso Dollar' vouchers up for grabs.

Daiso is growing in popularity in Australia and is known for almost everything in store being $2.80.

Those who attend the opening also have a chance to walk away with plenty of free products.

"Be in line for your chance to win 1 of 10 $50 vouchers to spend on the day," the Daiso Facebook page reads.

"Our infamous Daiso Dash will be in full action, an epic all-you-can-grab dash throughout the store - 30 seconds to grab as much Daiso product as you can."

Two lucky people will be pulled from the line and two will be selected from Facebook to participate in the Daiso Dash on Saturday.

Construction has begun on a new $140 million-plus Town Square in Redbank Plains. Photo Contributed Contributed

The grand opening will also have product samples as well as face painting from 10am-2pm.



The $140 million town square sits next to the existing Redbank Plains Retail Centre on Redbank Plains Rd, and also offers a Coles supermarket, Aldi, Target and 60 other specialty stores such as Golden Casket, Pig 'n' Whistle, Anytime Fitness, Australia post and S+S hair and beauty.

The Daiso grand opening event will be held from 9am-5.30pm.



