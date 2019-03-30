Dairy farmer's lapse brings road catastrophe

AN IPSWICH court has heard the tragic consequences that followed when a dairy farmer's vehicle inexplicably crossed onto the wrong side of the road.

The mother of the holidaying family travelling in the opposite direction had her arm almost severed in the subsequent head-on impact, and was at one point at risk of dying from severe blood loss.

Four of her children were in the family van at the time.

Her badly injured right arm was later amputated above the elbow.

The offending driver, Christopher James Williams, 30, this week pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on the Brisbane Valley Highway on February 17, 2018.

Crown prosecutor Clayton Wallis told Ipswich District Court the crash occurred in the middle of the day on a bend at Braemore.

Williams initially claimed he had swerved to miss a kangaroo, however, one witness said Williams appeared to look down shortly before the impact, while another believed Williams may have fallen asleep moments before his car went straight ahead on the left curving bend.

Defence barrister Phillippa Zande said Williams had stopped for a rest just before the crash.

"He says he thought he saw a kangaroo. No one will actually ever be sure,” she said.

Ms Zande said Williams accepted full responsibility and was deeply remorseful.

"He lives with this now and what he did to this woman,” she said.

Judge Lynch sentenced Williams to 18 months jail and ordered it be suspended after he serves three months.

"Your car was completely on the wrong side of the road. The results were catastrophic,” Judge Lynch said.