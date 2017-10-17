Daily Mail's fail over 'horrifying video of Ipswich crime'

A MAJOR media outlet has published a horrifying video supposedly showing the moment a gang of teenagers robs an unsuspecting man, outside his Ipswich home.

The video was published by online news generator the Daily Mail Australia earlier this month.

Bullet points below the heading describe how the victim was robbed by two men on a motorbike as he exited his 'Ipswich home', on Limestone St.

But, the video, taken from Newsflare, which collects video online then on sells it for a profit to news websites, was clearly not shot in Ipswich.

As pointed out by the ABC's program Media Watch, the video bears two geographical tags, one for Ipswich Queensland and one for Pakistan.

The unsealed street featured in the video does not resemble Limestone St, at all.

A screenshot of the Daily Mail's incorrect article, published October 9 and still up on the website on October 17.

The QT has contacted the Daily Mail Australia regarding the story, which at 9am was still up online saying the incident took place in Ipswich.

By 11am, the story had been changed.

While we're waiting to hear from the Daily Mail, Media Watch host Paul Barry explains how this situation came about.

"Why two different locations (on the video tag)? The answer is money," presenter Paul Barry said, on Monday night's show.

"It makes sense for sellers to tag their videos with multiple locations to maximise profits."

Mr Barry said, unlike other respected media outlets such the BBC, the Daily Mail clearly did not undertake any fact checking before publishing the story.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the Daily Mail should apologise to the people of Ipswich.

"Our city deserves better," Cr Antoniolli said.

"The Daily Mail should apologise. It has offended the 200,000 people who live here with their irresponsible reporting.

"Anyone can see this is not even in the Southern Hemisphere let along Ipswich."