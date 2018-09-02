'Housework, career and community': Dads who can do it all

AS DADS across Ipswich mentally prepare themselves to unwrap an avalanche of socks and jocks today, hands-on dad Brad Tupper knows that being a father in 2018 comes with more than just excess underwear.

Changing attitudes to fatherhood have given dads the chance to enjoy better relationships with their kids and pull more weight at home.

For Brad, 38, the changes are a breath of fresh air.

"The stereotypes have changed, and for the better," he said.

"It's equalising roles and responsibilities at home and making sure there's a fair distribution of what needs to be done."

While taking out the bins is a speciality, Brad acknowledges that everyone has their strengths around the house.

Brad and Shaeleen Tupper with children Lachlann, 10, and Charli, 6. Cordell Richardson

"For me, it's things like ironing the kids' school clothes," he said. "It's about doing the stuff that has to happen. It's nothing special."

Wife Shaeleen, 42, is less fond of ironing and said having a partner who wants to be an active parent makes life easier.

"If I ever need help, Brad is always there. He doesn't just leave it all up to me," she said.

Beyond bin night, sharing personal passions with his kids has helped them to grow closer as a family, and helps Charlize, 6, and Lachlann, 10, feel like their dad is there for them.

"I've just been made the president of the Springfield Runner's Group, and a big part of that for me is that the kids get to join in with something I love," Brad said.

"They love it now too and it's another avenue for me to connect with them."

While he says quality time is different for everyone, being able to share activities allows him to make the most of the time his kids are living at home.

"I'm still not perfect, but you do the best you can in the time you have," he said.

House men challenge stereotype

USQ researcher James Brown says Brad Tupper is not alone when it comes to the change in attitudes to fatherhood.

Modern dads are expected to be emotionally available, affectionate and more open than previous generations.

A father of four himself, James said a big part of the challenge for many parents was breaking down gender stereotypes and playing to each parent's strengths.

In his household, he makes muffins for school lunches while his wife handles landscaping and is a dab hand with the hedge trimmer.

"Men have been the initiators in wanting to be more involved in the lives of their children, and in some ways that is a reaction to the emotionally-detached fatherhood models of the past," James said.

Acknowledging the changing nature of parenting and the challenges that modern parents face, the State Government this week committed $11.95 million to support free access for parents to the Triple-P 'positive parenting program,' which focuses on taking the stress out of parenting.

Parents, step-parents, grandparents, carers and guardians can visit triplep-parenting.net to register for sessions or sign up for Triple P Online.