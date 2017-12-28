Menu
Dad's warning to women after 'disgusting' park confrontation

Emma Clarke
by

AN IPSWICH dad is urging young women to be vigilant when they are alone after his teenage daughter was the victim of a "disgusting" incident in a Brassall park.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous to protect his daughter's identity, took matters into his own hands and confronted the 72-year-old man charged over the incident at the Haigh St park.

The 18-year-old woman had parked her car at the Haigh St park and was getting ready to walk her dog when she noticed a man acting suspiciously nearby.

She drove home and alerted her father.

Her father went to the park the day after his daughter told him about the incident in March to gather more evidence, including a registration number, to give to police.

"We decided to go down there the next day at about the same time of day. We didn't expect him to be there, I didn't think he would be," he said.

"We had a few words and I had my partner drive the car behind him to park him in while I called the police. I was simply trying to get some more information to give to police. I wasn't expecting to find him there.

"The first thing I thought was to make sure he didn't get away."

The man charged over the incident, Raymond Francis Douglas, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to one count of committing an indecent act in a public place.

He was fined $200 with no conviction recorded.

"He probably looked more like a caring grandfather. He was very quietly spoken," the victim's father said.

"I'm thoroughly disgusted, very annoyed and very concerned that somebody of that nature can be on our streets.

"I think the fine is absolutely ridiculous, when you consider the amount of hours that have gone in just for the police alone, how can anyone justify a $200 fine. It just doesn't seem to be enough of a deterrent.

"If she didn't have parents who she could speak to and who didn't encourage her to go to the police, I don't know what would have happened.

"She doesn't go there anymore. She used to go there every week."

Ipswich Queensland Times
