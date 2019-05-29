Menu
Dad's threats to kill over missing seafood order

Sarah Barnham
29th May 2019 8:07 AM | Updated: 9:39 AM
A GLADSTONE dad who threatened to cut a man's throat and hands off for not delivering his Christmas seafood order has narrowly avoided jail.

But Glenn Frances Norman Farrugia was a victim himself, having been brutally beaten by a group of youths months earlier, a court was told.

Farrugia last week pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to obstruct police, serious assault of a person over 60 and trespass.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield was asked to explain the "complicated" string of events that landed her client before a magistrate.

Ms Ditchfield said Farrugia paid a man to organise the purchase of Moreton Bay bugs for a Christmas feast.

Farrugia never received his order and decided to pay the man a visit at his home on November 15, 2018.

The court was told the man no longer lived at the address Farrugia attended. Instead, the man's father was living at the home.

Farrugia was angry and upset that his money had been taken and began to yell threats.

The father came outside and told Farrugia to leave. The pair began to argue before Farrugia - his arm in a sling from a previous incident - landed several blows to the man's face.

The man, described by Ms Ditchfield as much taller and bigger than her client, pushed Farrugia backwards.

Farrugia left the address and was later found by police carrying a knife. Ms Ditchfield said Farrugia had no intention of using the knife on the man, but her client carried it around for protection.

Ms Ditchfield said Farrugia was the victim of a random and brutal beating on the front porch of his friend's house in May 2018.

The court was told Farrugia and his elderly friend were playing chess on the front porch when a young girl walked past yelling at somebody on the other end of a phone call.

Farrugia's friend told the girl to stop yelling.

The court was told two teenage boys following close behind walked onto the porch.

Ms Ditchfield said one of the youths used a metal bar to hit Farrugia in the arm, breaking it.

Farrugia was knocked to the ground and beaten. Ms Ditchfield said Farrugia also suffered broken ribs, his "top denture snapped in half" and a shattered jaw.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Farrugia no matter the circumstance, nobody had the right to carry around a knife.

Mr Kinsella sentenced Farrugia to 12 months' jail with immediate parole.

Convictions were recorded.

