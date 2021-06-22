Dad’s third strike prompts jail warning

Brendan Brockie has been warned to expect to serve time in jail if he commits another disqualified driving offence.

A DRIVER now subject to three court ordered licence disqualifications has been warned he could face time behind bars if he is caught again, after his worried mother tried to take the blame for his latest offence.

Police intercepted Brendan Brockie behind the wheel of a red Suzuki Swift for a speeding offence, then discovered he was under two disqualification orders, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard this week.

In a letter to the court, his mother blamed herself after calling him to collect a child that she was minding for Brockie.

Appearing for sentence, Brendan John Brockie, 35, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Sunday, April 18.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the offence occurred at 7.15pm when Brockie was intercepted on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna.

Checks revealed that Brockie’s licence had been disqualified for two years by a Southport court on January 13, 2020, also for driving while disqualified.

Defence lawyer David Fitzgerald tended a medical document and a letter from Brockie’s mother.

He said Brockie had a drug problem that began at the age of 16.

More recently he had become unemployed and was dealing with depression.

Mr Fitzgerald said Brockie’s son was being minded at his mother’s home when she called about a health issue and he drove to collect the child as his partner was not home at the time.

“It put him in a difficult position,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

The court was told Brockie would sell his Suzuki when police returned the car from impoundment.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said two separate penalties were still in operation at the time of the latest offence.

She noted that his licence had apparently expired back in 2015.

Sgt Caldwell said the offences related to incidents in June and September of 2019.

The court heard that the two licence disqualifications were due to end in September 2021 and in January 2022.

His new disqualification would run into June 2023.

Ms Sturgess told Brockie that it should come as no surprise to him that he now had no room for error.

She noted that he had also been disqualified in NSW and was declared a habitual offender.

“So again Mr Brockie you should not be in any doubt that you will not be fined. You have not been getting the message,” she said.

“There was no good reason for you driving. It was not for your mother to try to take the blame.”

Ms Sturgess convicted and sentenced Brockie to three months jail with the sentence suspended for two years.

Brockie was disqualified from driving for two years.

