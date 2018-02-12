Dad’s sneaky luggage trick is the ultimate in humiliating acts

The embarrassing moment one Dad felt needed to be shared with the world. Picture: Facebook

YOU may think you have the most embarrassing father in the world, but be thankful he hasn't done anything like this before.

Ted Andressen surprised his son at the airport by sneaking something rather unexpected into his luggage, and it's the ultimate in humiliating acts.

The dad, from New Orleans in Louisiana, put a 30 centimetre sex toy in his son's carry-on bag, plus lubrication. And he thought it was all so hilarious he just had to share it with the world.

Mr Andressen proudly wrote on Facebook: "When you plant a 12 inch dildo and lube in your sons carry on. Priceless."

He even posted footage he took of his son while he waited for the sex toy to be discovered, with the footage being viewed more than 22 million times so far.

And what do we have here? Picture: Facebook

In the video, an airport security employee can be seen pulling out a neck cushion and then a clear bag used for liquids. She is then seen smiling as she takes the offending item out of his bag.

The son, whose name hasn't been revealed, looks horrified as he spots the sex toy for the first time.

She says: "Look at you, you don't know what's in your bag."

Laughter can be heard from behind the camera. The son simply says: "A--holes" and is then given a hug.

"That's why you all wanted me to go and smoke a cigarette," he says, realising when it had appeared in his bag.

It just leaves us asking: Why dad, why?

Dad's ultimate humiliation of son