A young dad who took a photo of his baby son in a cot with an ammunition belt draped across his stomach has been fined.
News

Dad’s shocking pic of his baby

by Rebecca Le May
20th Apr 2021 5:39 AM

A young West Australian dad who took a photo of his baby son in a cot with an ammunition belt draped across his stomach has been fined.

Daniel John Prunster, 25, recently pleaded guilty in Geraldton Magistrates Court to failing to adequately store firearms, pointing a firearm at another person, failing to comply with firearm and ammunition storage requirements and possessing cannabis.

Daniel John Prunster pleaded guilty to firearm charges after he posted a photograph of an ammunition belt placed across his infant son lying in a cot. Picture: Facebook

Prunster, who the court was told had a photo on his mobile phone of himself pointing a shotgun at his young daughter while the then 15-month-old girl held a rifle, was sentenced on Monday.

His lawyer said Prunster was showing his daughter the correct way to hold a firearm.

The magistrate imposed a $1500 fine plus $130.50 in court costs.

