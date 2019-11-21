Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brian Rice, pictured with his wife and twin boys, died on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship. Picture: GoFundMe
Brian Rice, pictured with his wife and twin boys, died on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship. Picture: GoFundMe
News

Dad’s horrific death on cruise ship

by Jackie Salo
21st Nov 2019 10:30 AM

A DAD died after he plunged four storeys from the balcony of a Carnival cruise ship, according to reports.

Brian Rice, a father-of-two from the US state of Indiana, died on Friday at sea on the Carnival Horizon near Miami as the ship was returning from a six-day trip to the Caribbean, the Indianapolis Star and New York Post reported.

Police said he fell from a ninth-floor balcony to a deck below on the cruise, where medical staff rendered aid before he died from his injuries.

 

Brian Rice, pictured with his wife and twin sons. Picture: GoFundMe
Brian Rice, pictured with his wife and twin sons. Picture: GoFundMe

 

The medical examiner said he died from blunt force trauma and ruled his death an accident, according to USA Today.

The cruise line said it began co-operating with authorities on Saturday when the vessel returned to the Port of Miami.

"Our CareTeam continues to provide support to the guest's family and we co-operated with the standard law enforcement investigation when the ship arrived to PortMiami on Saturday morning," Carnival said in a statement, according to the Indianapolis Star.

 

Mr Rice died on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship. Picture: Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line
Mr Rice died on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship. Picture: Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line

 

A GoFundMe page has been set up to provide financial support to Mr Rice's wife and twin three-year-old boys.

"Anyone who knew Brian knows how easy it was to call him a friend," the page said.

"He was the most generous person we knew. He'd give the shirt off his back for a stranger and drop everything to help a friend in need."

 

The Carnival Horizon. Picture: Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line
The Carnival Horizon. Picture: Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line

Mr Rice's death comes after 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand fatally fell on July 7 from an open window on a Royal Caribbean cruise, which was docked in Puerto Rico.

The little girl's grandfather has been accused of dropping her from the window and is charged with negligent homicide.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

accidental death carnival cruises cruise death fall from height

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        News Sign up now to 'adopt' a family so they too can have a wonderful festive season.

        Hundreds of fire fighters on rotation for Boonah blaze

        premium_icon Hundreds of fire fighters on rotation for Boonah blaze

        News Improved conditions – from severe to very high fire danger – provided something of...

        Springfield alleged murder mentioned in Ipswich court

        premium_icon Springfield alleged murder mentioned in Ipswich court

        Crime A medical autopsy report on the body of a 54-year-old woman from Springfield...

        IN COURT: Full names of 132 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 132 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.