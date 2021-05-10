Menu
A man caught walking the street with a home made gun and .22 calibre bullets has been jailed. PICTURE: FILE
Dad’s homemade gun breached suspended sentence

Ross Irby
10th May 2021 1:00 PM
AN IPSWICH dad has been jailed after he was found walking the streets with a loaded homemade firearm.

With a large group of family and friends in the Ipswich courtroom, Malcolm Smith looked subdued as he was escorted into custody after being sentenced for drug and weapons offences.

Malcolm Daniel Smith, 37, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to carrying a weapon in public while loaded at Curnow Street in Goodna on April 30 last year; unlawful possession of weapons; not having authority to possess explosives (ammunition); possession of dangerous drugs; possession of suspected stolen property; possession of property used in a drug offence; and breach of a probation order.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said police officers saw Smith walking, before reaching into his pocket and leaning over a fence, throwing something into a yard.

When the matter was investigated police found a silver cylindrical object about 20 cm in length.

Mr Duroux said it was discovered the object was a firearm with an extended button or trigger.

When police unscrewed the device one half was a barrel and the other part held a .22 calibre bullet.

Smith was found in possession of 18 rounds of ammunition.

“It was very concerning behaviour,” Mr Duroux said.

Mr Duroux said the sentence must deter people from thinking it was okay to have weapons in public places.

He said it was serious to commit a weapons offence while subject to both a suspended jail sentence and to a probation order.

Smith was fined $500 for breaching his previous probation order, with Mr Duroux noting that Smith had become active in doing something about his issues and also had strong family support.

“I have not seen this type of weapon before. Thankfully there are not a lot of cases of loaded weapons carried in public and capable of being discharged that come before the court,” he said.

“I make it clear that the community denounces such conduct.”

Smith was convicted and sentenced to 12 months jail on each of the two serious weapons charges.

He also received three months jail for being in possession of ammunition, and one-month jail terms for the drug charges – all to be served concurrently.

Mr Duroux said the offences breached a suspended jail term, but it would be too crushing if he made the jail terms cumulative when considering Smith’s significant rehabilitation efforts.

He said Smith had done significant positive things and instead of serving at least one-third (four months) he would order that he serve two months before receiving parole.

Smith is set to be released on July 6.

ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court weapons offence
Ipswich Queensland Times

    Just In

