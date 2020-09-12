Dad’s crushed up valium leads cops to search house

William Fisher pleaded guilty to drug possession and possessing drug utensils in Gatton Magistrates Court. Photo Bev Lacey

CAUGHT with clipseal bags of white powder, a Laidley father told police it was valium that he liked to crush up and drink with water.

But, when police tested the contents of William Fisher’s bags, they found it wasn’t only valium.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police were patrolling Edward Street, Laidley, when they spotted the red Ford that Fisher, 40, was driving on July 21.

Police prosecutor Rohan Brewster-Webb said it was about 1.40pm when they pulled the dad-of-two over.

“He was detained and a search of the vehicle was conducted,” Mr Brewster-Webb said.

Sitting in the front passenger seat, a medium-sized black backpack caught police attention.

“(Fisher) stated it belonged to him and he had packed it himself,” Mr Brewster-Webb said.

In the front pocket of the bag, police found three small clipseal bags – two of which contained “white powdery residue”.

The other contained a small amount of a “clear crystal substance”.

When police asked about the substance, Fisher said it was valium.

“He said he was prescribed valium and liked to crush the tablets up and store it in clipseal bags,” Mr Brewster-Webb said.

“When he needed to take it, he would drink it with water.”

The court heard police had questioned Fisher further, asking him why the valium looked like crystal rather than powder.

“The defendant stated he often noticed this inconsistency with the tablets,” Mr Brewster-Webb said.

Three days later, police searched Fisher’s house.

“Searching (his) bedroom, police located under the bed a metal box with a clipseal box containing 0.2 grams of crystal substance consistent with amphetamines,” Mr Brewster-Webb said.

Police also found more clipseal bags and a set of scales.

“When questioned about the items, (he) said he was an amphetamine user but said most of the crystal substance in the bag was just household salt,” Mr Brewster-Webb said.

Duty lawyer James Ryan said Fisher was prescribed valium for his anxiety

“He does crush his valium because has a bad gag reflex – he takes it as a powder with water,” Mr Ryan said.

Fisher pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession and one of possessing utensils.

He was served a 18-month term of probation.

A conviction was recorded.

