Dad's Chrissy scratchie pays out a big win

31st Dec 2018 11:33 AM

AN INSTANT scratchie purchased at Redbank Plaza has made a woman $100,000 richer.

The winning $5 ticket was purchased at Collingwood Park Newsagency at Redbank Plaza by the winner's dad, as a Christmas present.

And what a Christmas present it turned out to be when the lucky winner scratched it on Boxing Day.

"It was a Christmas present from my dad, but because I was so busy on Christmas Day, I didn't get a chance to scratch it until the next day," the anonymous winner said.

"I was so shocked at first.

"I didn't believe it. I checked it a million times over.

"As dad always says 'don't count your chickens before they hatch'.

"I didn't want to get disappointed. But now I know it's real, I can celebrate properly.

"It is certainly the best Christmas present I have ever received."

The woman said she planned to spend her windfall and confessed she was excited to shout her family an overseas holiday.

"I want to be sensible, but I think I should have a little fun with it too," she said.

"Some will go towards the mortgage and then we will go on an overseas holiday.

"Since dad bought the ticket, it will definitely be a family holiday.

"Dad wants to go on a cruise, so we will do that."

Collingwood Park Newsagency owner Michele Yim said she was thrilled her outlet had made one of their customers $100,000 richer.

"Isn't that nice! It is such great news," she said.

"We haven't had a win for a little while, so we were certainly due for one.

"We are thrilled for the customer. It's always great hearing these winning stories, now we have another one of our own to share with our customers."

Last financial year, there were 158 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners who collectively took home more than $11.28 million.

