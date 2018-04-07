Menu
FREE RIDE: Christmas was on its way when Adam Ingram, 28, from Aratula, stole two BMX bikes from Big W at Booval.
Crime

Dad's Big W BMX heist

Ross Irby
by
7th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

FREEWHEELING dad Adam Ingram grabbed himself two BMX mountain bikes from an Ipswich department store and rolled them away without paying.

The BMX bandit ended up before Ipswich Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty this week.

His sentence was put over by Magistrate Louise Shephard to allow police to get the value of the bikes so Ingram could be ordered to pay compensation.

Police said the two stolen bikes had not been recovered.

Ingram, 38, from Aratula, pleaded guilty to stealing the bikes from Big W at Booval on November 29, 2017.

Ingram told the court they were BMX models.

"Guilty your honour,” Ingram said.

" I haven't seen any evidence against me. I know I did it.

"It was Christmas.”

He said he could give the value of the bikes to the court, but this offer of help to the court was not accepted by Ms Shephard.

Ingram said he came all the way from Boonah which was difficult on public transport and wanted the matter finalised.

When Ms Shephard sought to adjourn the sentence to April 13, Ingram protested, saying "I don't like Friday the 13th. The 12th sounds alright to me”.

He will return to be sentenced next week.

