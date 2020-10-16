Dad worried about daughter when he assaulted teenage boy

A WORRIED dad trying to get his daughter away from a bunch of young males seized three of their mobile phones and assaulted one of the boys.

His actions were apparently the result of his concern for his young daughter’s welfare, Ipswich Magistrate’s Court heard.

The man, 47, from Sadliers Crossing, pleaded guilty to common assault of a 16-year-old male at Beaudesert on December 21, 2019; stealing (one mobile phone); and failing to appear at court.

The man, who represented himself in court, told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella that to him the matter was trivial in nature.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the charge related to the theft of only one of the boys’ phones and the assault was of a minor nature.

During courtroom discussion of the case, experienced barrister Geoffrey Seaholme volunteered to assist the father at no cost.

The man accepted Mr Seaholme’s offer and the case continued later after the barrister received instructions.

Sgt Caldwell said the 16-year-old youth made a complaint to police that the man walked into his house at Beaudesert and assaulted him with a strike to the back of his head “knocking his cap off”. Then took the youth’s iPhone as he left the house.

Sgt Caldwell said the man told police he was simply trying to locate his 15-year-old daughter “and took the phone as leverage to get the daughter to leave the house”.

The court heard he had since returned the mobile phone.

After failing to appear at court the police went to the man’s home last month with an arrest warrant.

“He instructs that he went to the house out of concern for his daughter. That she was in the house with other teenagers and some teenage boys,” Mr Seaholme said.

“He was not happy with the notion that his daughter was there.

“He accepts flicking the cap off when he struck him in the back of the head.

“It wasn’t his intention in striking a blow.

“His daughter was 15 and he did take three phones. Those phones were all returned.”

Mr Kinsella accepted that he the man was acting out of concern for his daughter.

“Your motivation is clearly understood by the court, however, you shouldn’t have taken matters into your own hands,” he said.

Mr Kinsella convicted and fined the man $800.