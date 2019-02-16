Dad with 17 kids admits persistent child offences

A DAD who repeatedly exposed himself to a young girl staying at his family home has been released back into the community.

The 59-year-old father of 17 appeared before Ipswich District Court, where he pleaded guilty to eight counts of indecently treating a child under 12 in November 2017.

Crown prosecutor Evan O'Hanlon-Rose outlined the man's criminal history, saying it included the aggravated assault of a female; an assault causing bodily harm; and unlawfully stalking and indecently exposing himself to a neighbour. Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said the man spent 15 months in jail on the new offences committed against a nine-year-old girl.

"Six times he exposed his genitals to her, and twice he touched her (through her clothes), and had walked into the bathroom when she was showering," he said.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren said the offender's guilty pleas spared the child from having to give evidence. The man was sentenced to 453 days' jail, which was equivalent to time served in pre-sentence custody. He was given immediate release on probation.