Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dad with 17 kids admits persistent child offences

Ross Irby
by
16th Feb 2019 3:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DAD who repeatedly exposed himself to a young girl staying at his family home has been released back into the community.

The 59-year-old father of 17 appeared before Ipswich District Court, where he pleaded guilty to eight counts of indecently treating a child under 12 in November 2017.

Crown prosecutor Evan O'Hanlon-Rose outlined the man's criminal history, saying it included the aggravated assault of a female; an assault causing bodily harm; and unlawfully stalking and indecently exposing himself to a neighbour. Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said the man spent 15 months in jail on the new offences committed against a nine-year-old girl.

"Six times he exposed his genitals to her, and twice he touched her (through her clothes), and had walked into the bathroom when she was showering," he said.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren said the offender's guilty pleas spared the child from having to give evidence. The man was sentenced to 453 days' jail, which was equivalent to time served in pre-sentence custody. He was given immediate release on probation.

assault offences indecent assault of a child ipswich court jail sentence stalking
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Bread no longer the staple for bakers as supermarkets rise

    premium_icon Bread no longer the staple for bakers as supermarkets rise

    Careers Craig Rule can remember a time when a 40m queue of people snaked out of the door of his Redbank Plains shop on a Sunday morning.

    WATCH: Man wields wood in early-morning servo robbery

    premium_icon WATCH: Man wields wood in early-morning servo robbery

    Crime He demanded money from a staff member before fleeing the store

    School concern after preppie given to another mum

    premium_icon School concern after preppie given to another mum

    Education 'I was walking in the gate as the bell rang'

    Dangerous dog 'returned' despite council destruction order

    premium_icon Dangerous dog 'returned' despite council destruction order

    Council News The fugitive dog was given back to its owner